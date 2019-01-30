Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.27. South State reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,910.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $295,031.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in South State by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in South State by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in South State by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South State by 6.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in South State by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.