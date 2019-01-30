Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.84. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 3,891,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,084. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,169,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,365 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,751,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20,062.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

