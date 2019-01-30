Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.81. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $35,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 341,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,114. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

