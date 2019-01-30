Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $24.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. AxoGen posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $84.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.47 million, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,476,000 after buying an additional 377,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 60,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 65,807 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

