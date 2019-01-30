Zacks: Analysts Set $5.50 Price Target for Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 118,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,521. The company has a market cap of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.47. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $1,760,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 125.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 172,512 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $577,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $468,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

