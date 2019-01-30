Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $13.92 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.19.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

