Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $438.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $439.85 million. Conn’s reported sales of $420.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $96,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 550,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 410,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,529,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 196,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,860. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.