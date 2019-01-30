Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.27. AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.