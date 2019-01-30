Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Bought by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 2.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Xylem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 326,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Xylem by 7,887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Xylem by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Xylem by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,487. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/xylem-inc-xyl-shares-bought-by-rothschild-capital-partners-llc.html.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.