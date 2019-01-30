Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,118,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,487. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

