Xerox (XRX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.338-9.338 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.46 billion.Xerox also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

XRX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,567. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

