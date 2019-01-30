XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Given $5.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,080. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

