XBiotech (XBIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.63

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 3599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie bought 24,838 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $146,047.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,398,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 31,338 shares of company stock valued at $174,893 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/xbiotech-xbit-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-6-63.html.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.