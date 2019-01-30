WPX Energy (WPX) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $12.48. WPX Energy shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 6315200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy wpx” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WPX Energy (WPX) Shares Gap Down to $12.48” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/wpx-energy-wpx-shares-gap-down-to-12-48.html.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.