Williams Companies (WMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Williams Companies is known for its attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth through its large-scale value-creating projects. In particular, the company's existing and expansionary projects associated with Transco – the country's largest gas transmission system and Williams ‘core project – are expected to ensure significant revenue contribution. The company's recently formed joint-venture with privately-held Brazos Midstream will help it to profit from the Permian Basin's production boom. Meanwhile, the Williams Partners buyout will allow further cash flow optimization and grow shareholder value in the long term. As such, Williams is viewed as a preferred energy infrastructure play to own now.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 6,241,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,922. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 205,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 148,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

