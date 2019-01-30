William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
