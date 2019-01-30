William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

