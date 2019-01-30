Whirlpool (WHR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.92. Whirlpool also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 849,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,166. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 25.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whirlpool (WHR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/whirlpool-whr-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.