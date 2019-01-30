Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $188.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.02 million and the highest is $218.18 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $242.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $785.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $841.43 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $885.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,380. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,754,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,289 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,450 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $43,172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,155,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

