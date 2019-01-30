Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNEB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

