Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for City (CHCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for City (NASDAQ: CHCO):

1/29/2019 – City was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2019 – City was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

1/24/2019 – City had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

1/15/2019 – City was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2019 – City was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

12/21/2018 – City was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,399. City Holding has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. City had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of City by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of City by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

