Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Clovis Oncology worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $30,620.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $65.24.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

