Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,943,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 347,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 92,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,781,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

