Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $299.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.
In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock worth $6,473,485. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.94.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
