WBI Investments Inc. Invests $5.50 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,927 shares of company stock worth $47,282,382. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of PG opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

