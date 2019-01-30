Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after acquiring an additional 570,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,672,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after acquiring an additional 570,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 360,002 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC opened at $27.13 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

