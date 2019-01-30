Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/wambolt-associates-llc-takes-406000-position-in-paychex-inc-payx.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.