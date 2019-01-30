Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. 4,121,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,027. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $449,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,756 shares of company stock worth $1,728,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 129.1% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.