Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268,766 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.