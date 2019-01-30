Wabash National (WNC) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 980,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 491,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wabash National announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/wabash-national-wnc-stock-price-down-6-7-after-earnings-miss.html.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.