vTorrent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. vTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000500 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,269.80 or 4.37015771 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About vTorrent

VTR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

