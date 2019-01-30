Virtu Financial LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401,500 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,759,000 after purchasing an additional 668,960 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director R Michael Mccoy acquired 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $126,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,896 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

