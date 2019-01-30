Virtu Financial LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 948,197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 388,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 388,761 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.75. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $197,144.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,359.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

