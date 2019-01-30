Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 30.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,840,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 165,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.90. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $968,272 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/virtu-financial-llc-sells-3084-shares-of-cypress-semiconductor-co-cy.html.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.