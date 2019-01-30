Virtu Financial LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDSO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $137,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,120 shares of company stock worth $2,188,304. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDSO opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

