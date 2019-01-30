Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.67. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 474,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,166. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.