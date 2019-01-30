Vical (VICL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vical researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Potential applications of the company’s DNA delivery technology include DNA vaccines for infectious diseases or cancer, in which the expressed protein is an immunogen; cancer immunotherapeutics, in which the expressed protein is an immune system stimulant; and cardiovascular therapies, in which the expressed protein is an angiogenic growth factor. The company is developing certain infectious disease vaccines and cancer therapeutics internally. In addition, the company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies that give it access to complementary technologies or greater resources. These strategic partnerships provide the company with mutually beneficial opportunities to expand its product pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 10,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Vical has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vical had a negative net margin of 300.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vical will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 2,190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $1,927,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICL. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vical by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vical by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

