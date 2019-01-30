Viberate (VIB) 1-Day Volume Tops $724,621.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Viberate has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $724,621.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.01934474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00177530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00203835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,716,463 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

