Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,556.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $348,765.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,692. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/vera-bradley-inc-vra-shares-bought-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.