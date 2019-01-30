Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is Resource Planning Group’s 6th Largest Position

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 286,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,758. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

