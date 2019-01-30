Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

