Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 349.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

