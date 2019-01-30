Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,677,000 after buying an additional 171,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 508,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

