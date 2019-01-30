Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

