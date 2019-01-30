Vanguard Group Inc Increases Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominic A. Romeo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,000 shares of company stock worth $658,380 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

