Vanguard Group Inc Has $22.33 Million Position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $791.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.64. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, insider Paul P. Egge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Steven F. Retzloff bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,122. 12.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

