Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 339,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 87.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in Bancorp Inc (TBBK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/vanguard-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-bancorp-inc-tbbk.html.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.