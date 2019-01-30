Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Infinera worth $104,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Infinera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 138,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Infinera by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad Feller bought 40,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,900 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Infinera from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

