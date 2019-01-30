Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) Stake Lessened by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,006 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Sunday, December 2nd.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

