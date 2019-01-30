Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,136 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,817,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $28,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

