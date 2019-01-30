Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,883.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $28,892.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 70.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

